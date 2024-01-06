The North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) will try to halt a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Alico Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Eagles have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have made.
  • In games FGCU shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Eagles are the 243rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 185th.
  • The Eagles score 69.1 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Ospreys give up.
  • When FGCU puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 4-1.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, FGCU is putting up 10.5 more points per game (75.3) than it is when playing on the road (64.8).
  • The Eagles are surrendering 68.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.5 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (77.7).
  • FGCU is draining 9.2 threes per game, which is 1.5 more than it is averaging away from home (7.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 35% when playing at home and 37.7% in road games.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Florida Memorial W 78-75 Alico Arena
12/30/2023 Florida Atlantic W 72-68 Alico Arena
1/4/2024 Jacksonville W 80-70 Alico Arena
1/6/2024 North Florida - Alico Arena
1/10/2024 @ Queens - Curry Arena
1/12/2024 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center

