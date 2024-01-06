How to Watch FGCU vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) will try to halt a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Alico Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Lipscomb vs Bellarmine (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Queens vs Kennesaw State (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Austin Peay vs Eastern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | January 6)
FGCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Eagles have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have made.
- In games FGCU shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Eagles are the 243rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 185th.
- The Eagles score 69.1 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Ospreys give up.
- When FGCU puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 4-1.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, FGCU is putting up 10.5 more points per game (75.3) than it is when playing on the road (64.8).
- The Eagles are surrendering 68.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.5 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (77.7).
- FGCU is draining 9.2 threes per game, which is 1.5 more than it is averaging away from home (7.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 35% when playing at home and 37.7% in road games.
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Florida Memorial
|W 78-75
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 72-68
|Alico Arena
|1/4/2024
|Jacksonville
|W 80-70
|Alico Arena
|1/6/2024
|North Florida
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
