The North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) will try to halt a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Alico Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have made.

In games FGCU shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Eagles are the 243rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 185th.

The Eagles score 69.1 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Ospreys give up.

When FGCU puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 4-1.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, FGCU is putting up 10.5 more points per game (75.3) than it is when playing on the road (64.8).

The Eagles are surrendering 68.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.5 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (77.7).

FGCU is draining 9.2 threes per game, which is 1.5 more than it is averaging away from home (7.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 35% when playing at home and 37.7% in road games.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule