Saturday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-4) and the North Florida Ospreys (6-9) at UNF Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-58, heavily favoring FGCU to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Eagles are coming off of a 69-47 victory over Jacksonville in their most recent outing on Thursday.

FGCU vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 73, North Florida 58

Other ASUN Predictions

FGCU Schedule Analysis

On November 26, the Eagles picked up their best win of the season, a 65-64 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are a top 50 team (No. 37), according to our computer rankings.

The Eagles have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 25th-most in Division I. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

FGCU 2023-24 Best Wins

65-64 over North Carolina (No. 37) on November 26

59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 115) on November 19

80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 142) on November 6

78-62 at home over Southern Miss (No. 151) on December 21

61-35 at home over Drexel (No. 183) on December 20

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Ajulu Thatha: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Maddie Antenucci: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63) Catherine Cairns: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42 FG%, 35 3PT% (28-for-80)

10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42 FG%, 35 3PT% (28-for-80) Sofia Persson: 5.1 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 22 3PT% (9-for-41)

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles' +250 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 74 points per game (78th in college basketball) while allowing 57.3 per outing (58th in college basketball).

At home, the Eagles score 85 points per game. Away, they average 61.

At home FGCU is giving up 45.6 points per game, 16.2 fewer points than it is on the road (61.8).

The Eagles are putting up 75.6 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 1.6 more than their average for the season (74).

