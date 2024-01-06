FGCU vs. North Florida January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The North Florida Ospreys (5-8) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-4) in a clash of ASUN squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
FGCU vs. North Florida Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other FGCU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
FGCU Players to Watch
- Uju Ezeudu: 12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ajulu Thatha: 9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maddie Antenucci: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Catherine Cairns: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofia Persson: 4.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Florida Players to Watch
- Kaila Rougier: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayla Adams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lyric Swann: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emma Broermann: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Selma Eklund: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.