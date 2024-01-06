The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-4) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (6-9) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 74.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 67.4 the Ospreys give up to opponents.
  • FGCU is 8-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.
  • North Florida's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 74.0 points.
  • The Ospreys put up 11.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Eagles allow (57.3).
  • When North Florida totals more than 57.3 points, it is 4-5.
  • FGCU is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
  • This year the Ospreys are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Ospreys have conceded.

FGCU Leaders

  • Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)
  • Ajulu Thatha: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
  • Maddie Antenucci: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63)
  • Catherine Cairns: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (28-for-80)
  • Sofia Persson: 5.1 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)

FGCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Southern Miss W 78-62 Alico Arena
12/28/2023 Webber International W 106-42 Alico Arena
1/4/2024 @ Jacksonville W 69-47 Swisher Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
1/13/2024 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center
1/18/2024 Queens (NC) - Alico Arena

