How to Watch the FGCU vs. North Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-4) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (6-9) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 74.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 67.4 the Ospreys give up to opponents.
- FGCU is 8-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.
- North Florida's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 74.0 points.
- The Ospreys put up 11.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Eagles allow (57.3).
- When North Florida totals more than 57.3 points, it is 4-5.
- FGCU is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
- This year the Ospreys are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Eagles give up.
- The Eagles' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Ospreys have conceded.
FGCU Leaders
- Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)
- Ajulu Thatha: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Maddie Antenucci: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63)
- Catherine Cairns: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (28-for-80)
- Sofia Persson: 5.1 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 78-62
|Alico Arena
|12/28/2023
|Webber International
|W 106-42
|Alico Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Jacksonville
|W 69-47
|Swisher Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/18/2024
|Queens (NC)
|-
|Alico Arena
