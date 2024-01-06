Saturday's contest features the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) clashing at Moore Gymnasium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 72-71 win for Florida A&M according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida A&M 72, Bethune-Cookman 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida A&M (-0.6)

Florida A&M (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Bethune-Cookman is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida A&M's 3-5-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 5-6-0 and the Rattlers are 4-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers have been outscored by 18.4 points per game (posting 65.1 points per game, 345th in college basketball, while conceding 83.5 per contest, 357th in college basketball) and have a -203 scoring differential.

Florida A&M grabs 34.4 rebounds per game (274th in college basketball) while allowing 39.7 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.3 boards per game.

Florida A&M hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (146th in college basketball), compared to the 9.5 per contest its opponents make, shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Florida A&M loses the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 14.2 (335th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.