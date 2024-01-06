The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rattlers have also lost four games in a row.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: YouTube

Florida A&M Stats Insights

  • The Rattlers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 42.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Florida A&M has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.7% from the field.
  • The Rattlers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 68th.
  • The Rattlers put up nine fewer points per game (65.1) than the Wildcats give up (74.1).
  • When it scores more than 74.1 points, Florida A&M is 1-1.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida A&M put up more points at home (60.1 per game) than away (57.7) last season.
  • At home, the Rattlers allowed 62.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.5).
  • At home, Florida A&M sunk 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (5.6). Florida A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Iowa State L 96-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 @ UCF L 69-56 Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ South Carolina L 94-62 Colonial Life Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bethune-Cookman - Moore Gymnasium
1/13/2024 Southern - Al Lawson Center
1/15/2024 Grambling - Al Lawson Center

