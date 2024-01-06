Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
A pair of sputtering squads hit the court when the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will look to stop a four-game losing run versus the Rattlers, losers of four straight.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M matchup in this article.
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: YouTube
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bethune-Cookman Moneyline
|Florida A&M Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Bethune-Cookman (-4.5)
|138.5
|-210
|+168
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends
- Florida A&M has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Rattlers are 4-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.
- Bethune-Cookman has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this season.
