The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 4.5-point favorites. The Rattlers have also lost four games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: YouTube

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bethune-Cookman -4.5 139.5

Rattlers Betting Records & Stats

Florida A&M has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The average total for Florida A&M's games this season has been 148.6, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Florida A&M is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

Florida A&M has been victorious in one of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Rattlers are 1-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

Florida A&M has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bethune-Cookman 8 72.7% 72.5 137.6 74.1 157.6 144.6 Florida A&M 5 55.6% 65.1 137.6 83.5 157.6 139.9

Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends

Against the spread in SWAC play, the Wildcats were 13-6-0 last year.

The Rattlers' 65.1 points per game are nine fewer points than the 74.1 the Wildcats allow.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bethune-Cookman 5-6-0 0-0 5-6-0 Florida A&M 3-5-0 3-5 4-5-0

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bethune-Cookman Florida A&M 8-5 Home Record 4-7 3-13 Away Record 3-15 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

