Saturday's game that pits the No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) against the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 74, Charlotte 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-7.0)

Florida Atlantic (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Charlotte is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic's 9-5-0 ATS record. The 49ers have a 4-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 7-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Charlotte is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 games, while Florida Atlantic has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 12.9 points per game (posting 82.9 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and giving up 70.0 per contest, 153rd in college basketball) and have a +181 scoring differential.

The 37.6 rebounds per game Florida Atlantic accumulates rank 136th in the nation, 4.4 more than the 33.2 its opponents record.

Florida Atlantic hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.2% from deep (49th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.1%.

Florida Atlantic has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (146th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 12.6 it forces (133rd in college basketball).

