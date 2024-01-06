The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) travel in AAC action versus the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the 49ers allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Owls are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers sit at 342nd.

The Owls score 19.2 more points per game (82.9) than the 49ers give up (63.7).

Florida Atlantic has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 63.7 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.

In home games, the Owls gave up 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than when playing on the road (67.5).

At home, Florida Atlantic drained 0.5 more treys per game (10.4) than away from home (9.9). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (38.0%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule