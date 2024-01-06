Can we count on Florida Atlantic to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Preseason national championship odds: +5000

+5000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +3000

How Florida Atlantic ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 1-1 17 17 24

Florida Atlantic's best wins

Florida Atlantic's signature victory this season came against the Arizona Wildcats, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 10). Florida Atlantic brought home the 96-95 overtime win on December 23 at a neutral site. Johnell Davis tallied a team-high 35 points with nine rebounds and three assists in the matchup versus Arizona.

Next best wins

90-74 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 59/RPI) on December 2

91-86 over Butler (No. 70/RPI) on November 23

84-50 over Virginia Tech (No. 74/RPI) on November 26

96-89 over Texas A&M (No. 75/RPI) on November 24

83-58 at home over Liberty (No. 86/RPI) on November 30

Florida Atlantic's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 5-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Florida Atlantic is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Owls have five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Florida Atlantic is playing the 36th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Owls' upcoming schedule features 14 games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Of FAU's 16 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Florida Atlantic's next game

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Atlantic Owls Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN2

