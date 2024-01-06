The Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2, 0-0 AAC) play a fellow AAC squad, the Charlotte 49ers (6-5, 0-0 AAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Information

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Johnell Davis: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Jalen Gaffney: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

Igor Milicic Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Nik Graves: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dishon Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Jackson Threadgill: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison

Charlotte Rank Charlotte AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank 311th 68.1 Points Scored 83.5 33rd 15th 62.1 Points Allowed 68.1 112th 336th 32.2 Rebounds 37.3 154th 348th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 9.3 174th 268th 6.5 3pt Made 8.7 78th 180th 13.5 Assists 15.9 63rd 23rd 9.3 Turnovers 11.3 131st

