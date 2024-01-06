Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2, 0-0 AAC) play a fellow AAC squad, the Charlotte 49ers (6-5, 0-0 AAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Johnell Davis: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jalen Gaffney: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nik Graves: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dishon Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jackson Threadgill: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison
|Charlotte Rank
|Charlotte AVG
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|311th
|68.1
|Points Scored
|83.5
|33rd
|15th
|62.1
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|112th
|336th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|37.3
|154th
|348th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|174th
|268th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.7
|78th
|180th
|13.5
|Assists
|15.9
|63rd
|23rd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|131st
