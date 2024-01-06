The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) visit the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at Dale F. Halton Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The 49ers are 8.5-point underdogs in the game. The point total is set at 137.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -8.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.

Florida Atlantic has an average point total of 152.9 in its outings this year, 15.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Owls are 9-5-0 ATS this season.

Florida Atlantic has had more success against the spread than Charlotte this season, tallying an ATS record of 9-5-0, compared to the 5-6-0 record of Charlotte.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 10 71.4% 82.9 150.4 70.0 133.7 148.5 Charlotte 3 27.3% 67.5 150.4 63.7 133.7 133.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Florida Atlantic compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Owls record 19.2 more points per game (82.9) than the 49ers give up (63.7).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 63.7 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 9-5-0 4-3 7-7-0 Charlotte 5-6-0 0-2 4-7-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Charlotte 17-0 Home Record 11-4 11-3 Away Record 5-8 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.