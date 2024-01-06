When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Florida be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Florida ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-1 NR NR 72

Florida's best wins

Florida's best victory of the season came against the Michigan Wolverines, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to the RPI. Florida secured the 106-101 overtime neutral-site win on December 19. Walter Clayton Jr. delivered a team-leading 28 points with five rebounds and two assists in the contest versus Michigan.

Next best wins

89-68 at home over Florida State (No. 83/RPI) on November 17

86-71 over Pittsburgh (No. 109/RPI) on November 22

89-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 175/RPI) on November 14

87-76 over Richmond (No. 187/RPI) on December 9

97-72 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 195/RPI) on December 30

Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Florida is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Florida has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Gators have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Florida has drawn the 61st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Gators have 16 games left this season, including eight against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.

UF has 16 games remaining this season, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.

Florida's next game

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network

