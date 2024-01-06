Saturday's contest between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) and Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) squaring off at Pete Mathews Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 74, Florida International 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Jacksonville State

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-6.6)

Jacksonville State (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Jacksonville State has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida International is 5-7-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Gamecocks are 3-9-0 and the Panthers are 9-3-0. Jacksonville State is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games, while Florida International has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 77.9 points per game (111th in college basketball) while giving up 77.0 per contest (310th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential.

Florida International pulls down 34.3 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball) while conceding 38.2 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.9 boards per game.

Florida International knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

Florida International has committed 14.6 turnovers per game (344th in college basketball), 3.7 fewer than the 18.3 it forces (third in college basketball).

