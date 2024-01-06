The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.7% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Florida International is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 139th.
  • The Panthers' 77.9 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 62.4 the Gamecocks allow.
  • Florida International is 5-7 when it scores more than 62.4 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

  • Florida International averages 84.4 points per game at home, and 75.4 on the road.
  • The Panthers give up 71.7 points per game at home, and 87.0 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Florida International knocks down more 3-pointers away (10.0 per game) than at home (9.0), but makes a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.0%).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Stetson L 80-68 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/21/2023 Maine W 82-74 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Utah Tech L 96-92 Burns Arena
1/6/2024 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
1/11/2024 New Mexico State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/13/2024 UTEP - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

