How to Watch Florida International vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.7% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.
- Florida International is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 139th.
- The Panthers' 77.9 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 62.4 the Gamecocks allow.
- Florida International is 5-7 when it scores more than 62.4 points.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison
- Florida International averages 84.4 points per game at home, and 75.4 on the road.
- The Panthers give up 71.7 points per game at home, and 87.0 away.
- Beyond the arc, Florida International knocks down more 3-pointers away (10.0 per game) than at home (9.0), but makes a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.0%).
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Stetson
|L 80-68
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|Maine
|W 82-74
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|L 96-92
|Burns Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|New Mexico State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|UTEP
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
