Saturday's CUSA slate includes the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-7, 0-0 CUSA) facing the Florida International Panthers (5-9, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

Florida International Players to Watch

Arturo Dean: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dashon Gittens: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Javaunte Hawkins: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Brewer: 8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jonathan Aybar: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

KyKy Tandy: 17.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Clark: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Juwan Perdue: 8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Mason Nicholson: 5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG Florida International AVG Florida International Rank 305th 68.4 Points Scored 76.9 126th 17th 62.5 Points Allowed 75.6 291st 121st 37.9 Rebounds 34.4 270th 102nd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.7 132nd 341st 5.2 3pt Made 8.5 89th 338th 10.6 Assists 15.9 63rd 242nd 12.5 Turnovers 15.1 355th

