Florida International vs. Jacksonville State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CUSA slate includes the Florida International Panthers (8-5) versus the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7), at 1:00 PM ET.
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Florida International Players to Watch
- Mya Kone: 10.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ajae Yoakum: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Courtney Prenger: 11.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maria Torres: 5.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kaliah Henderson: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Kristol Ayson: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keiara Griffin: 6.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rachel Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Asia Barclay: 4.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
