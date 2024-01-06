The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -4.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Florida International has played 10 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 138.5 points.

Florida International's outings this season have a 154.9-point average over/under, 16.4 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Florida International has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

Florida International has been posted as the underdog five times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Panthers have been at least a +190 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida International has a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 3 25% 72.6 150.5 62.4 139.4 135.7 Florida International 10 83.3% 77.9 150.5 77 139.4 149.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

The Panthers average 15.5 more points per game (77.9) than the Gamecocks allow (62.4).

When it scores more than 62.4 points, Florida International is 4-5 against the spread and 5-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 6-6-0 0-2 3-9-0 Florida International 5-7-0 3-2 9-3-0

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits

Jacksonville State Florida International 4-3 Home Record 4-3 3-4 Away Record 1-4 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.4 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.