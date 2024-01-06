Saturday's game features the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) squaring off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 82-81 win for Florida according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Kentucky is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 170.5 total.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Line: Florida -3.5

Florida -3.5 Point Total: 170.5

170.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida -165, Kentucky +140

Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Kentucky 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+3.5)



Kentucky (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (170.5)



Florida is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Kentucky's 8-4-0 ATS record. The Gators are 10-3-0 and the Wildcats are 9-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score an average of 177.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game (scoring 86.3 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball while giving up 73.7 per outing to rank 249th in college basketball) and have a +164 scoring differential overall.

Florida comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.9 boards. It is recording 45.2 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.3 per outing.

Florida hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (171st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Gators' 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 87th in college basketball, and the 85.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 71st in college basketball.

Florida has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (298th in college basketball play), 1.7 more than the 11.5 it forces on average (225th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +212 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 91.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 73.4 per outing (235th in college basketball).

Kentucky prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It pulls down 38.3 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.5.

Kentucky connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 41.6% from deep (second-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.2%.

Kentucky has committed 9.1 turnovers per game (17th in college basketball), 4.8 fewer than the 13.9 it forces (58th in college basketball).

