The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game win streak into a home matchup versus the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), who have won four straight. It tips at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • In games Florida shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.
  • The Gators average 12.9 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).
  • Florida has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • Kentucky is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at third.
  • The Wildcats put up 17.4 more points per game (91.1) than the Gators give up (73.7).
  • Kentucky has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 86.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Florida fared better when playing at home last year, posting 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Gators played better in home games last season, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 away from home.
  • In home games, Florida drained 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than in road games (5.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.
  • The Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.
  • At home, Kentucky knocked down 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville W 95-76 KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State W 96-70 Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/9/2024 Missouri - Rupp Arena
1/13/2024 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

