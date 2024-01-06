The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have taken four games in a row.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Florida has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.

The Gators score 12.9 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).

Florida has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (41%).

Kentucky has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at third.

The Wildcats put up an average of 91.1 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators allow to opponents.

Kentucky is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 86.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida posted 75.9 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.

The Gators ceded 67.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Florida averaged 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than away from home (5.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.4.

The Wildcats gave up 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 away.

Kentucky knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center 12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule