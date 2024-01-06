Two streaking squads hit the court when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in four in a row.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Florida Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gators have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
  • Florida is 9-1 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Gators are the top rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 106th.
  • The Gators average 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.
  • When Florida totals more than 73.4 points, it is 9-1.

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.3% from the field, 9.3% higher than the 41.0% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
  • Kentucky is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at third.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 91.1 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators allow to opponents.
  • Kentucky is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Florida averaged 11.0 more points per game (75.9) than it did away from home (64.9).
  • The Gators allowed 67.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.9 in away games.
  • At home, Florida made 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (5.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.
  • At home, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
  • At home, Kentucky made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville W 95-76 KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State W 96-70 Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/9/2024 Missouri - Rupp Arena
1/13/2024 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

