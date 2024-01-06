Two streaking squads hit the court when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in four in a row.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

This season, the Gators have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

Florida is 9-1 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Gators are the top rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 106th.

The Gators average 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.

When Florida totals more than 73.4 points, it is 9-1.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.3% from the field, 9.3% higher than the 41.0% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at third.

The Wildcats put up an average of 91.1 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators allow to opponents.

Kentucky is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Florida averaged 11.0 more points per game (75.9) than it did away from home (64.9).

The Gators allowed 67.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.9 in away games.

At home, Florida made 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (5.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.

At home, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).

At home, Kentucky made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center 12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule