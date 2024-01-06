How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Two streaking squads hit the court when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in four in a row.
Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Florida Stats Insights
- This season, the Gators have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
- Florida is 9-1 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Gators are the top rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 106th.
- The Gators average 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.
- When Florida totals more than 73.4 points, it is 9-1.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.3% from the field, 9.3% higher than the 41.0% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
- Kentucky is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at third.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 91.1 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators allow to opponents.
- Kentucky is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Florida averaged 11.0 more points per game (75.9) than it did away from home (64.9).
- The Gators allowed 67.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.9 in away games.
- At home, Florida made 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (5.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.
- At home, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
- At home, Kentucky made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Michigan
|W 106-101
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Grambling
|W 96-57
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/30/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 97-72
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/6/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/13/2024
|Arkansas
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 95-76
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|W 96-70
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/9/2024
|Missouri
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
