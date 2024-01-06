The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have taken four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • In games Florida shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gators sit at first.
  • The Gators record 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.
  • Florida is 9-1 when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Florida performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game on the road.
  • The Gators allowed 67.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.
  • Florida made 7.6 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged on the road (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.