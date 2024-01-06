The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have taken four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

In games Florida shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gators sit at first.

The Gators record 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.

Florida is 9-1 when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game on the road.

The Gators allowed 67.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.

Florida made 7.6 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged on the road (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Upcoming Schedule