How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have taken four games in a row.
Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- In games Florida shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gators sit at first.
- The Gators record 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.
- Florida is 9-1 when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Florida performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game on the road.
- The Gators allowed 67.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.
- Florida made 7.6 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged on the road (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Michigan
|W 106-101
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Grambling
|W 96-57
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/30/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 97-72
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/6/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/13/2024
|Arkansas
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
