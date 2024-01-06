The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight. It tips at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline FanDuel Florida (-1.5) 170.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Florida has covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Gators and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 13 times this season.

Kentucky has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, nine out of the Wildcats' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 Florida is 31st in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), but only 35th, according to computer rankings.

The Gators' national championship odds are the same now (+7000) compared to the beginning of the season (+7000).

With odds of +7000, Florida has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.

