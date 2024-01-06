Florida vs. Kentucky: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have taken four games in a row.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.
Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-3.5)
|169.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Florida (-3.5)
|168.5
|-176
|+146
Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Florida has covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.
- In the Gators' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- Kentucky has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- In the Wildcats' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
Florida Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- Oddsmakers rate Florida higher (31st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (35th).
- The Gators were +7000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- Florida's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.
