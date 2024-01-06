Saturday's contest at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-72 win for Florida State, so expect a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 73, Virginia Tech 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. Virginia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-0.6)

Florida State (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Florida State is 5-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Virginia Tech's 6-7-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Seminoles are 8-4-0 and the Hokies are 5-8-0. In the last 10 games, Florida State is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Virginia Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles have a +40 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game to rank 149th in college basketball and are allowing 73.5 per outing to rank 241st in college basketball.

Florida State pulls down 36.8 rebounds per game (165th in college basketball) compared to the 37.4 of its opponents.

Florida State makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (223rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 33.7% from deep while its opponents hit 32.9% from long range.

The Seminoles average 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (237th in college basketball), and give up 88.7 points per 100 possessions (151st in college basketball).

Florida State wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 12.2 (221st in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

