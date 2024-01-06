The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles are shooting 43.5% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.4% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Florida State has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.

The Seminoles are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 320th.

The Seminoles' 76.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 66.1 the Hokies allow to opponents.

Florida State is 7-4 when it scores more than 66.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Florida State averaged 3.1 more points per game at home (71.6) than away (68.5).

The Seminoles conceded 74.2 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 on the road.

At home, Florida State made 6.4 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Florida State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.5%) than on the road (36.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Upcoming Schedule