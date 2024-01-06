The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles are shooting 43.5% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.4% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Florida State has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.
  • The Seminoles are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 320th.
  • The Seminoles' 76.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 66.1 the Hokies allow to opponents.
  • Florida State is 7-4 when it scores more than 66.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Florida State averaged 3.1 more points per game at home (71.6) than away (68.5).
  • The Seminoles conceded 74.2 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 on the road.
  • At home, Florida State made 6.4 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Florida State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.5%) than on the road (36.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Winthrop W 67-61 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/30/2023 Lipscomb L 78-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/3/2024 Georgia Tech W 82-71 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Virginia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/9/2024 Wake Forest - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/13/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.