Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) will visit the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Virginia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Florida State has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
- Seminoles games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.
- Virginia Tech has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.
- In the Hokies' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Florida State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Florida State is 70th in college basketball. It is far below that, 94th, according to computer rankings.
- The Seminoles were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +25000, which is the seventh-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Florida State winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.