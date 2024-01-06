Florida vs. Kentucky January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gators (9-3, 0-0 SEC) meet the Kentucky Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Florida vs. Kentucky Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Players to Watch
- Tyrese Samuel: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alex Condon: 8.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Will Richard: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Reed Sheppard: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Rob Dillingham: 14.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 18.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Wagner: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Florida Rank
|Florida AVG
|Kentucky AVG
|Kentucky Rank
|18th
|85.4
|Points Scored
|90.6
|3rd
|253rd
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|250th
|3rd
|45.0
|Rebounds
|38.1
|115th
|6th
|14.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|228th
|195th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|10.5
|11th
|50th
|16.3
|Assists
|19.1
|10th
|295th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|9.5
|33rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.