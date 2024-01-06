The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight. The Wildcats are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 170.5.

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -3.5 170.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

The Gators have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida has a record of 6-1 when it's favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Gators.

Kentucky is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Wildcats have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kentucky has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 170.5 % of Games Over 170.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 2 15.4% 86.3 177.4 73.7 147.1 151.6 Kentucky 4 33.3% 91.1 177.4 73.4 147.1 151.9

Additional Florida vs Kentucky Insights & Trends

The 86.3 points per game the Gators score are 12.9 more points than the Wildcats allow (73.4).

When Florida totals more than 73.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Wildcats average 17.4 more points per game (91.1) than the Gators give up (73.7).

Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when it scores more than 73.7 points.

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 6-6-0 6-4 10-3-0 Kentucky 8-4-0 1-0 9-3-0

Florida vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Kentucky 10-6 Home Record 14-4 4-7 Away Record 6-3 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.