Saturday's contest at Edmunds Center has the Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) going head to head against the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) at 2:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 78-70 victory for Stetson, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Stetson is projected to cover the point spread (7.5) against Jacksonville. The two sides are projected to score the same number of points as the 148.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeLand, Florida

DeLand, Florida Venue: Edmunds Center

Edmunds Center Line: Stetson -7.5

Stetson -7.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Stetson -350, Jacksonville +260

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 78, Jacksonville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. Stetson

Pick ATS: Stetson (-7.5)



Stetson (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Stetson is 7-5-0 against the spread, while Jacksonville's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hatters are 7-5-0 and the Dolphins are 9-2-0. The two teams score an average of 153.4 points per game, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total. Stetson is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while Jacksonville has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ASUN Predictions

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins score 75.1 points per game (182nd in college basketball) and concede 74.2 (260th in college basketball) for a +14 scoring differential overall.

Jacksonville ranks 63rd in the country at 39.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 36.6 its opponents average.

Jacksonville hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball) while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc (282nd in college basketball). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 33.2%.

Jacksonville and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Dolphins commit 14.4 per game (342nd in college basketball) and force 13.8 (63rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.