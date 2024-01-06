The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • This season, Jacksonville has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.3% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 179th.
  • The Dolphins average only 4.7 more points per game (75.1) than the Hatters allow (70.4).
  • Jacksonville has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Jacksonville averages 84.2 points per game. Away, it averages 66.4.
  • The Dolphins are allowing fewer points at home (55.5 per game) than away (86.3).
  • Jacksonville sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (27%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Purdue L 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/30/2023 Erskine W 79-52 Swisher Gymnasium
1/4/2024 @ FGCU L 80-70 Alico Arena
1/6/2024 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center
1/12/2024 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
1/18/2024 Queens - Swisher Gymnasium

