Saturday's contest that pits the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-10) versus the Stetson Hatters (6-9) at Swisher Gymnasium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of Jacksonville. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last time out, the Dolphins lost 69-47 to FGCU on Thursday.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 67, Stetson 65

Other ASUN Predictions

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

When the Dolphins took down the Georgia Southern Eagles, who are ranked No. 122 in our computer rankings, on November 16 by a score of 61-59, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

The Dolphins have four losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

The Dolphins have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (four).

Jacksonville 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 122) on November 16

70-67 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 326) on December 11

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 18.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)

18.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58) Saniyah Craig: 11.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

11.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Jalisa Dunlap: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Sana'a Garrett: 4.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG% Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins are being outscored by 12.0 points per game with a -168 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.0 points per game (184th in college basketball) and give up 78.0 per contest (348th in college basketball).

The Dolphins are posting 68.0 points per game this season at home, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (64.5).

Defensively, Jacksonville has been better at home this year, giving up 69.0 points per game, compared to 84.8 when playing on the road.

