The Jacksonville Dolphins (8-5, 0-0 ASUN) play a fellow ASUN team, the Stetson Hatters (7-6, 0-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Edmunds Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Information

Jacksonville Players to Watch

  • Robert McCray: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marcus Niblack: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Stephon Payne III: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Gyasi Powell: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Stetson Players to Watch

  • Jalen Blackmon: 23.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Stephan D. Swenson: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aubin Gateretse: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Alec Oglesby: 10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Treyton Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Stat Comparison

Stetson Rank Stetson AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank
101st 78.5 Points Scored 75.2 179th
149th 69.8 Points Allowed 75.5 288th
167th 37 Rebounds 40.8 40th
163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.5 82nd
20th 10.1 3pt Made 5.9 308th
63rd 15.9 Assists 11.5 310th
87th 10.6 Turnovers 15 351st

