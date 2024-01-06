Jacksonville vs. Stetson January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville Dolphins (8-5, 0-0 ASUN) play a fellow ASUN team, the Stetson Hatters (7-6, 0-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Edmunds Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Robert McCray: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Niblack: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jalen Blackmon: 23.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Stephan D. Swenson: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Aubin Gateretse: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Alec Oglesby: 10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Treyton Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Stat Comparison
|Stetson Rank
|Stetson AVG
|Jacksonville AVG
|Jacksonville Rank
|101st
|78.5
|Points Scored
|75.2
|179th
|149th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|288th
|167th
|37
|Rebounds
|40.8
|40th
|163rd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|82nd
|20th
|10.1
|3pt Made
|5.9
|308th
|63rd
|15.9
|Assists
|11.5
|310th
|87th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|15
|351st
