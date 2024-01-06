The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 148.5 in the matchup.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stetson -7.5 148.5

Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville has combined with its opponent to score more than 148.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Jacksonville's games this year have had a 149.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Jacksonville has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Jacksonville has been an underdog in five games this season and has come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.

The Dolphins have not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Jacksonville has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 6 50% 78.3 153.4 70.4 144.6 142.9 Jacksonville 6 54.5% 75.1 153.4 74.2 144.6 138.1

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

The Hatters' record against the spread in ASUN play last season was 11-6-0.

The Dolphins average just 4.7 more points per game (75.1) than the Hatters give up to opponents (70.4).

Jacksonville is 4-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scores more than 70.4 points.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 7-5-0 0-2 7-5-0 Jacksonville 5-6-0 0-4 9-2-0

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits

Stetson Jacksonville 5-0 Home Record 6-0 2-6 Away Record 2-6 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-6-0 96.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.2 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-1-0

