The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline TCU Moneyline
FanDuel Kansas (-9.5) 148.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends

  • Kansas has covered five times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, five out of the Jayhawks' 13 games have gone over the point total.
  • TCU has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Oddsmakers rate Kansas considerably higher (fifth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Jayhawks have experienced the 49th-biggest change this season, dropping from +1000 at the start to +1400.
  • Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Horned Frogs have had the 32nd-biggest change this season, dropping from +4500 at the start to +6000.
  • The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

