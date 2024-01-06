The Boston Bruins (23-8-6) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) on Saturday, with the Bruins coming off a loss and the Lightning off a victory.

You can watch the Bruins look to beat the Lightning on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Lightning vs Bruins Additional Info

Lightning vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/20/2023 Lightning Bruins 5-4 (F/OT) TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning concede 3.4 goals per game (136 in total), 29th in the NHL.

The Lightning's 130 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 39 27 37 64 56 33 0% Brayden Point 40 17 23 40 17 14 44.8% Victor Hedman 38 6 33 39 32 9 - Steven Stamkos 37 16 22 38 22 7 51.8% Brandon Hagel 40 11 20 31 26 15 45%

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 98 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Bruins rank 14th in the league with 121 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Bruins Key Players