Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Boston Bruins (23-8-6, -160 on the moneyline to win) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5, +135 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Boston and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 18 of 37 games this season.

The Bruins have gone 18-13 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Lightning have been an underdog in 18 games this season, with seven upset wins (38.9%).

Boston is 13-6 when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (68.4% win percentage).

Tampa Bay has played with moneyline odds of +135 or longer two times this season, and won both.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 6-4-0 5.9 3.40 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.40 3.10 11 40.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 4-4-2 6.4 3.40 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.40 2.90 9 33.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4

