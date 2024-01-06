The Boston Bruins (23-8-6) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) at TD Garden on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN. The Bruins lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in their last game, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-160) Lightning (+135) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won seven, or 38.9%, of the 18 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +135 or longer twice so far this season. They won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay has played 27 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Lightning vs Bruins Additional Info

Lightning vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 121 (14th) Goals 130 (7th) 98 (5th) Goals Allowed 136 (29th) 30 (8th) Power Play Goals 38 (1st) 20 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (11th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Tampa Bay went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay has hit the over four times.

The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this game's total of 6.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.

The Lightning's 130 total goals (3.2 per game) are the seventh-most in the league.

The Lightning's 136 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 29th in the league.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -6.

