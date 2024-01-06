Lightning vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (23-8-6) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) at TD Garden on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN. The Bruins lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in their last game, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.
Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-160)
|Lightning (+135)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won seven, or 38.9%, of the 18 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +135 or longer twice so far this season. They won both games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Lightning.
- Tampa Bay has played 27 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Lightning vs Bruins Additional Info
Lightning vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|121 (14th)
|Goals
|130 (7th)
|98 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|136 (29th)
|30 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (1st)
|20 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (11th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Tampa Bay went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay has hit the over four times.
- The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this game's total of 6.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.
- The Lightning's 130 total goals (3.2 per game) are the seventh-most in the league.
- The Lightning's 136 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -6.
