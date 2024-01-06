Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Bruins on January 6, 2024
Player prop bet options for David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and others are listed when the Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lightning vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
Kucherov's 64 points are important for Tampa Bay. He has recorded 27 goals and 37 assists in 39 games.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 31
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|6
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Brayden Point is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 40 total points (one per game), with 17 goals and 23 assists in 40 games.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Victor Hedman has netted six goals on the season, chipping in 33 assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Jan. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|0
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (53 total points), having registered 23 goals and 30 assists.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Jan. 4
|1
|2
|3
|7
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Brad Marchand has 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Jan. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|2
