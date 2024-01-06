Player prop bet options for David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and others are listed when the Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

Kucherov's 64 points are important for Tampa Bay. He has recorded 27 goals and 37 assists in 39 games.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Jan. 4 0 1 1 2 at Jets Jan. 2 1 1 2 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 1 0 1 6

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brayden Point is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 40 total points (one per game), with 17 goals and 23 assists in 40 games.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 at Jets Jan. 2 0 1 1 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 1 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Victor Hedman has netted six goals on the season, chipping in 33 assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Jan. 4 1 0 1 1 at Jets Jan. 2 0 2 2 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (53 total points), having registered 23 goals and 30 assists.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Jan. 4 1 2 3 7 at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 2 2 4 vs. Devils Dec. 30 2 1 3 6 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 1 1 3

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Brad Marchand has 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Jan. 4 2 0 2 4 at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 2 2 2

