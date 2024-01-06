Saturday's ACC slate includes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) facing the Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 1-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Norchad Omier: 16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Wooga Poplar: 17.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Bensley Joseph: 8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Andrew Carr: 15.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Kevin Miller: 17.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Sallis: 18.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Parker Friedrichsen: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Miami (FL) AVG Miami (FL) Rank 58th 80.9 Points Scored 83.7 32nd 119th 68.4 Points Allowed 71.1 190th 281st 34.1 Rebounds 37.1 163rd 325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 288th 108th 8.3 3pt Made 9.3 50th 256th 12.4 Assists 15.7 76th 51st 10.0 Turnovers 13.0 279th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.