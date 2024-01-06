Saturday's contest between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) and the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 79-74 based on our computer prediction, with Wake Forest taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:15 PM on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV: The CW

Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 79, Miami (FL) 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-5.0)

Wake Forest (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.2

Wake Forest is 7-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL)'s 5-5-0 ATS record. The Demon Deacons are 7-4-0 and the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 in terms of going over the point total. Wake Forest is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests, while Miami (FL) has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes put up 85.5 points per game (16th in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per contest (163rd in college basketball). They have a +192 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 38.0 rebounds per game (122nd in college basketball) while allowing 32.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.2 boards per game.

Miami (FL) hits 9.5 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball) at a 41.6% rate (second-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 per game its opponents make, at a 27.2% rate.

Miami (FL) and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hurricanes commit 12.7 per game (270th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (113th in college basketball).

