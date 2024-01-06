The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will aim to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Hurricanes have taken four games in a row.

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: Univision

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes' 50.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have given up to their opponents (42%).

Miami (FL) is 11-2 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons sit at 317th.

The Hurricanes average 16.8 more points per game (85.5) than the Demon Deacons give up (68.7).

Miami (FL) is 10-1 when it scores more than 68.7 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged on the road (75.2).

At home, the Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last season, 3.9 more than they allowed on the road (69).

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.

