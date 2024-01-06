How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will aim to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Hurricanes have taken four games in a row.
Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: Univision
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes' 50.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have given up to their opponents (42%).
- Miami (FL) is 11-2 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons sit at 317th.
- The Hurricanes average 16.8 more points per game (85.5) than the Demon Deacons give up (68.7).
- Miami (FL) is 10-1 when it scores more than 68.7 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged on the road (75.2).
- At home, the Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last season, 3.9 more than they allowed on the road (69).
- Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-59
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/3/2024
|Clemson
|W 95-82
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
