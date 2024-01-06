Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicholas Paul find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Paul stats and insights
- Paul has scored in nine of 40 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- Paul has picked up six goals and five assists on the power play.
- He has a 14.1% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Paul recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:21
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|17:53
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|17:59
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:57
|Away
|W 7-4
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
