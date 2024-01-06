The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Alico Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (43.9%).

This season, North Florida has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 128th.

The Ospreys score an average of 76.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 71.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.

North Florida is 5-5 when it scores more than 71.8 points.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 North Florida is averaging 12.5 more points per game at home (82.9) than away (70.4).

The Ospreys concede 66.1 points per game at home, and 84.3 on the road.

Beyond the arc, North Florida drains fewer triples on the road (12.0 per game) than at home (12.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.0%) than at home (35.1%) as well.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule