How to Watch North Florida vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Alico Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Lipscomb vs Bellarmine (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Queens vs Kennesaw State (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Austin Peay vs Eastern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | January 6)
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
- This season, North Florida has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 128th.
- The Ospreys score an average of 76.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 71.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- North Florida is 5-5 when it scores more than 71.8 points.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 North Florida is averaging 12.5 more points per game at home (82.9) than away (70.4).
- The Ospreys concede 66.1 points per game at home, and 84.3 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, North Florida drains fewer triples on the road (12.0 per game) than at home (12.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.0%) than at home (35.1%) as well.
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 78-60
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Stetson
|L 75-74
|Edmunds Center
|1/6/2024
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/12/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|UNF Arena
|1/18/2024
|Kennesaw State
|-
|UNF Arena
