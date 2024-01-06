If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of North Florida and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How North Florida ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-9 1-1 NR NR 284

North Florida's best wins

When North Florida defeated the Maine Black Bears, who are ranked No. 233 in the RPI, on November 18 by a score of 67-58, it was its signature win of the season thus far. Chaz Lanier dropped a team-high 21 points with four rebounds and zero assists in the matchup against Maine.

Next best wins

78-58 on the road over FGCU (No. 275/RPI) on January 6

81-70 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 332/RPI) on November 9

64-56 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 348/RPI) on December 9

80-74 at home over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on November 17

North Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Ospreys are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Schedule insights

North Florida has the 276th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Ospreys' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and six games against teams with records above .500.

North Florida has 14 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Florida's next game

Matchup: North Florida Ospreys vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

North Florida Ospreys vs. Jacksonville Dolphins Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

