The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Philippe Myers light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Philippe Myers score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Myers 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 11 games last season, Myers scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games versus the Bruins last season, he attempted six shots, but did not score a goal.

Myers produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.9 shots per game, sinking 4.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in league play, allowing 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.