Pinellas County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Pinellas County, Florida today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pinellas Park High School at Countryside High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alonso High School at East Lake High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway Charter High School at Clearwater High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibbs High School at Oakleaf HS
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
