Polk County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Polk County, Florida, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Melbourne High School at Santa Fe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Trinity High School at Victory Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haines City High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
