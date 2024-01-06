If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Polk County, Florida, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Melbourne High School at Santa Fe Catholic High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on January 6

11:30 AM ET on January 6 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Trinity High School at Victory Christian Academy

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6

1:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Haines City High School at Lakeland High School